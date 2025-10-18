Letters from God

Letters from God

53 Comments

User's avatar
Joanne Rossmassler Fritz's avatar
Joanne Rossmassler Fritz
Oct 18

Thank you, God, for military leaders like Doug Krugman, who in his resignation speech tells us there are legions within the military who are also questioning the idea of following orders from Donold (I like to call him Don the Con). So glad I finally decided to pay for a subscription. Thank you for the discount.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Leroy Jenkins's avatar
Leroy Jenkins
Oct 18

that don’t obey sign is so simple, so effective. kudos to whoever. fucked them up.

Reply
Share
2 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture