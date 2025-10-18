Dear Humans,

Lo, America’s military has long been seen as the strongest in the world, but now their finest leaders are resigning in defiance of President Murder Distraction.

Donold and Pete have bombed six fishing boats in the last month and killed at least 30 Venezuelans, who they claim are all drug runners without evidence or due process.

To be clear, the ‘Department of War’ is already committing crimes against humanity.

It’s pure evil.

1. Bless You, Doug

Bless U.S. Marine Corps colonel and combat veteran Doug Krugman, who published an op-ed in the Washington Post this week sharing that he resigned because of Trump.

“No commander in chief” is perfect, said Doug, noting issues with Presidents like Clinton and George W. Bush.

But for this 24 year vet of the military, Trump has gone many steps too far.

He said:

I believed our presidents took their oaths to it seriously. With President Trump, I no longer believe that. During his first term, his actions became increasingly difficult for me to justify, culminating with the Jan. 6 attack on Congress as it tried to execute its duties. I hoped he had learned from those errors, but it only took a few days of his second term for me to realize he had not. I could not swear without reservation to follow a commander in chief who seemed so willing to disregard the Constitution.

God mourns for those in the military who want to serve their country, but struggle with the fact that their president and vice-president are corrupt, treasonous shit-weasel fascists who are using America’s military against its own people.

These wannabe Hitlers make God sick to His fucking stomach.

2. A Rebellion Within

Doug also reveals what’s happening inside the Military: there are legions, whole battalions like him questioning the “illegal orders” Donold and Pete are making:

If [other military] have doubts about their orders, they are not alone. They should be confident in questioning possibly immoral or illegal orders, remembering they are responsible for their own actions, and knowing others are asking the same questions.

Doug isn’t alone in resigning either.

This week saw the resignation of Admiral Alvin Holsey, who clearly resigned over the Trump administration using the military to summarily execute Venezuelan fisherman.

Rather than get fired by Pete Fucking Kegsbreath, Holsey resigned.

Bless Admiral Holsey for his act of defiance!

3. God’s Final Word

Bless the military members who are making this very difficult decision.

God looks upon those who are deciding to speak out with great admiration.

Keep it up! Don’t stay silent!

Keep standing for what is right.

For every brilliant Admiral or Colonel they force to resign, joins our cause.

Everyday the rebellion grows.

We will beat these bastards.

Thou shalt not obey unlawful orders.

