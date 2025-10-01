Dear Humans,

Lo, drunken moron and wannabe warlord Pete Kegsbreath summoned every U.S. general from across the globe, lectured them for forty minutes about being “fat,” and then expected cheers.

Instead, they slapped him with silence.

Sometimes the sound of silence is the most beautiful sound of all.

1. Hegseth Humiliated

Hegseth fat-shamed troops, promised purges, and bragged about rebranding the Pentagon as the “Department of War.”

When he finally paused, he expected thunderous applause. Instead, the room stayed stone cold.

Tap play and see for yourself. If you look closely you can pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two

This wasn’t military protocol. They were showing contempt for Hegseth.

One general called it a “waste of money.”

Another said it was “more like a press conference than briefing the generals.”

A third? “Could have been an email.”

SMITE!!!

Even NBC admitted the generals gave him only the faintest sprinkle of applause at the end. Which is still positive corporate spin, because you could hear a pin drop.

And behind the scenes, staffers are whispering that Hegseth has gone “manic” since Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Obsessed with his own security. Erupting in tirades. “Crawling out of his skin.” Which makes sense! He’s a reptile person.

The same drunken doofus who leaked war plans on Signal had the gall to lecture 4-star generals on discipline.

Thats like Trump lecturing anyone about being overweight.

2. Damn Trump For Suggesting Violence On Civilians

After Hegseth’s flop, Trump waddled on stage and noticed how deathly silent it was.

“I never walked into a room so silent before. If you want to applaud, you applaud. You can do anything you want. If you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave. But there goes your rank and there goes your future.”

The silence didn’t budge.

In his incoherent ramblings, Trump suggested that “dangerous cities” should be used as training grounds for the U.S. military.

He then called Americans living in blue cities “the enemy within.”

That is word-for-word the same phrase Hitler used to demonize Jewish people.

If they don’t want to be called Nazis, maybe they should stop quoting Hitler verbatim.

3. God’s Final Word

HARK! It is a good sign, humans!

The generals didn’t clap because they are not going to clap for tyranny.

Their silence was a promise that they will not go along with this madness.

Bless the generals who kept their dignity.

Bless the silence that humiliated the petty tyrants.

More people see through the lies than ever before. The rebellion grows larger by the day.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

Love,

God