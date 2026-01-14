Dear Humans,

Lo, behold what happens when one regular guy decides today is the day he’s not going to pretend anymore.

One bold Ford worker looked the President of the United States in the eye and said the thing everyone else is trained, paid, or threatened not to say to Emperor Tangerine Palpatine’s face — THE DAMN TRUTH. And the so-called strongman absolutely fucking lost it.

1. Bless The Man Who Seized The Day

Bless TJ Sabula, who shouted “pedophile protector” at Donald Trump during his visit to the Ford Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

Video shows Trump turning toward the voice, pointing, mouthing “fuck you”, and raising his middle finger as he walked away. Very presidential.

Watch here:

Asked afterward whether he regretted it, Sabula said:

“I have no regrets whatsoever.”

AMEN, BROTHER! 🙏

My guy TJ saw his chance and exercised the ever loving shit out of his First Amendment rights.

He also said he believed Trump could hear him clearly and that the fallout was political. As reported, Sabula said he was punished because “I embarrassed the president.”

HELL YEAH HE DID! He just called Donald Trump a “pedo protector.”

TO HIS FACE! God decrees that to be absolutely legendary.

The White House defended Trump’s tantrum. White House ‘Communications Director’ Steven Cheung said:

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

Trump calling someone else a lunatic who screams expletives in a fit of rage? That’s rich. Trump calling someone else a lunatic is like John Wayne Gacy lecturing you about clowns.

And then, right on cue, Ford Motor Company did the most cowardly corporate thing imaginable and suspended him without pay.

Fuck that. Truly. This man spoke out as a citizen and the company decided obedience matters more than integrity. Did these corporate cowards not learn from what happened to Target?

Here’s the good news. Good people stepped the hell up. A GoFundMe for TJ and his family is already blowing past its goal, because Americans understand and identify with this story. When a worker gets punished for speaking truth to power, we make sure his kids are fed and his rent gets paid, Me-dammit!

Bless this man for saying it out loud.

Bless everyone helping him right now.

And bless the beautiful fact that Trump hates this kind of taunt so much, because it highlights the thing he fears most — the Epstein files.

So keep calling him that! President Pedo Protector is going down hard! SMITE!

2. How To Give Donald The Middle Finger

You just watched how this works. One man said the truth out loud. The President melted down. A corporation punished the speaker. That’s the system in its purest form: silence by consequence. Say the wrong thing and watch what happens to you.

But when people refuse to let the punishment stick, the whole threat falls apart. That’s what this community exists to do. We spit the truth, mock their lies, and make it harder for psychopaths like Trump from scaring everyone else into shutting up.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God