Dear Humans,

Lo, even the Disney influencers who make their income talking about Disney are furious.

In defense of free speech, many good people are dumping the Mouse in a moral outrage.

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel — for making jokes the president doesn’t like — has offended Americans to their very core.

1. The Superfan Revolt

Stephanie Cuevas, a Disneyland influencer with tens of thousands of followers, announced she is “dumping the Mouse.”

Others echoed her: longtime park-goers, Disney bloggers, creators who built businesses around the brand.

These are not casual fans. These are the Disney faithful. It means even more coming from them.

2. Letterman vs. Trump

Enter David Letterman, who called Trump exactly what he is: an “authoritarian criminal.”

President Convicted Felon snapped back with his usual poetry: “Looks like hell. LOSER!!!”

But it’s too late. Letterman inspired Kimmel, and now he’s standing in the breach, making clear this is bigger than one late-night host.

3. The Mouse Blinks!

Reports now say Jimmy Kimmel is in serious talks with Disney about returning. Variety and others report that executives want him back, and Kimmel is pushing for his crew.

There is no timeline yet and nothing official, but the fact they are negotiating shows the revolt is working.

Well done, everyone!

4. Join The Rebellion Today!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love, ❤️

God

PS - Oh, and if you haven’t yet seen the Disney parody video made this week by Dutch comedian Lubach, thou must do so right now.

Thou shalt laugh thy ass off. BEHOLD!