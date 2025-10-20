Dear Humans,

Lo, I bring glad tidings from the city of broad shoulders. Chicago rose up this weekend, and its mayor, Brandon Johnson, spoke truth to the throne.

1. Bless The Chicago Mayor’s Call For A General Strike

At the great rally in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson stood before his people and declared:

“We are going to make them pay their fair share in taxes to fund our school, to fund jobs, to fund healthcare, to fund transportation. Democracy will live on because of this generation. Are you ready to take it to the courts and to the streets?”

Later, he called for a general strike, urging Americans to walk off the job, stop spending, and hit the system where it hurts.

Bless Mayor Johnson for saying what must be said!

2. Why General Strikes Terrify The Powerful

For as long as there have been tyrants, there have been workers who refused to serve them.

Marches show unity for a day. Strikes hit the billionaires where it hurts.

One stops traffic, the other stops profit.

That is why the rich fear it so much. Because when you pause the economy, they finally have to listen.

For a recent example, just look at what happened when over three million Americans suddenly cancelled Disney Plus and 4 million cancelled Hulu to save Jimmy Kimmel’s show!

You made a mega corporation reverse course within two days. TWO. DAYS.

3. Thou Shalt Not Mistake Peace For Weakness

Before No Kings Day, the fascists screamed that you were violent anarchists. Afterward, they mocked you for being too peaceful. Imagine hating people for cleaning up after themselves.

They cannot decide which lie to tell because the truth is too powerful: seven million of you defied them and not one of you was arrested.

In fact, as far as God knows, the only person to actually get arrested was a MAGA lunatic with a gun.

And if those same seven million took one day off from work, or one day off from Amazon, or one day off from buying anything at all, the oligarchs would freak out.

Their power depends solely on your participation. Stop feeding it, and you starve the beast.

4. God’s Final Word

This weekend we showed what power looks like when the people remember who really runs this kingdom.

So imagine what happens when those same millions take one day off work. One day off Amazon. One day off going to the mall.

The billionaire oligarchs won’t just tremble, they’ll piss themselves in fear like they just saw an inflatable frog.

5. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator.

Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight.

Your support doesn’t just keep this operation alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God