Letters from God

Letters from God

43 Comments

User's avatar
Christina Ronnberg's avatar
Christina Ronnberg
9h

God, please bless that badass lady from Kentucky. Thank you

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard's avatar
Richard
9h

Amen! All of them can F-off all the way to hell to burn! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture