Dear Humans,

LO, insane scumbag from hell Rand Paul dragged Dr. Anthony Fauci before Congress so Republicans could grandstand about Covid.

Which is why this is an important time to remember the time a proud Kentucky woman told Rand Paul to get fucked.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

Yesterday was so fun, God will be live again this afternoon, so keep an eye out for the email notification at our usual time of 2pm ET / 11 AM PT.

Finally, if you’re new, thou shalt subscribe, dammit!

1. Thou Shalt Get Fucked

This clip has been making the rounds again this week, and after watching Rand Paul attack Dr. Fauci yet again, it’s easy to see why.

During one of Rand’s virtual town halls, a Kentucky woman named Alexis Toon was called on to ask her question.

She said:

“Hi Senator, I’m a proud Kentucky citizen, and I just wanted to tell you to get fucked.”

There was a long, awkward silence.

Then the moderator quietly said:

“All right... we’ll go to our next question.”

Bless this caller.

2. Leave Fauci The Fuck Alone

Dr. Fauci is a national hero. Leave him the fuck alone!!!

Donald told Americans to take horse deworming pills, inject bleach and stick lightbulbs up their butts.

Republicans still believe that ingesting horse deworming pills is the answer to life, the universe, and everything.

Republicans spent years blaming Fauci because they didn’t want to wear masks or get a little jab.

They especially don’t want Americans realizing that Republicans like Rand Paul killed millions of Americans by spreading misinformation.

Remember when Trump had a 2020 campaign rally indoors?And Herman Caine got covid and died soon after?

Remember Herman Caine? 999?

God remembers.

And somehow it’s 2026 and Rand Paul is still harassing Dr. Fauci while Donald watches.

Can God keep it a hundred?💯

These lunatics should be called things like pedophile-protector, traitor, and fascist everywhere they go for the rest of their lives.

They’ve all sold their souls to Satan, and not the cool one either, the Republican one. Most of them belong in prison.

VERILY, I say unto thee, get fucked!

3. QUESTION OF THE DAY

OH HEY BY THE WAY, why did the Senate suddenly adopt a resolution opposing a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell?

Could it be that it’s close to happening? Would anyone even be surprised?

4. How To Give MAGA The Middle Finger Today

President Lunatic Pedophile started a war and lost it. He’s denying disaster relief to Democratic states. He wants to rig the election. And now they want us to believe people like Dr. Fauci or Zohran Mamdani are the real villains.

Right wing media figures are now openly calling for fascism.

No. Get fucked, fascists! There must be zero tolerance for fascists. They’re evil.

The truth still matters, dammit.

It’s hard not to let it all get to you, so I was touched to get this kind review the other day:

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Tell these fascists to get fucked.

Love,

God