Letters from God

Letters from God

26 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
1h

I stopped ordering from Amazon a while back...trying to shop local more. I absolutely miss the convenience, but it's absolutely ridiculous for someone to make more than they could spend in ten lifetimes while the people making it possible have to choose between groceries and rent.

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Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
1h

This is truly the epitome of the Haves and Have Not in this country. Forcing people to pee in a bottle is inhuman. I really wish Americans would shut down the economy by staying home and not buying anything for weeks and demand Trump leaves office. It would hit the oligarchs where it hurts, in their pocketbook

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