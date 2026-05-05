Dear Humans,

Lo, while billionaires gathered at the Met Gala to pretend they have class or culture, Amazon workers showed up outside to remind everyone what really funds their costume party.

Piss bottles.

1. The Workers Crashed The Party

Jeff Bezos paid $10 million to attend this year’s rich scumbag costume ball.

And lo, Amazon workers said: absolutely fucking not.

The Met Gala wanted to turn Bezos into a patron of the arts.

Amazon workers turned him back into the Lex Luther villain he is.

Behold, Chris Smalls and Amazon workers outside the Met Gala, reminding America who really built Bezos’ empire.

And behold, Mary Hill, a 72-year-old Amazon worker, projected onto Bezos’ $120 million penthouse like the ghost of human decency past.

2. The Workers Held A Better Gala Anyway

Amazon, Whole Foods, and Washington Post workers held their own fashion show called the “Ball Without Billionaires.”

And lo, it ruled.

The people walking this show were organizers who fight for better working conditions, fair pay, and rights for pregnant workers. Their looks were designed by immigrant designers.

Their message was simple:

Workers deserve dignity.

3. God’s Final Word

Bless the Amazon workers who are fighting back!

Amazon web services power ICE and CBP.

Amazon donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

Amazon backed away from showing tariff costs after Trump called Bezos.

Amazon paid $40 million for the Melania ‘documentary,’ with reports of another $35 million for marketing. So a $75 million bribe.



And now Amazon is going to reboot The Apprentice with cokehead Don Jr. as the host.

And that is why independent media matters.

Corporate media will rank the outfits, and say don’t the CELEBRITIES JUST LOOK SOOOO CUTE!

OH MY GAWD TO DIE FOR!

Corporate media will never tell you the simple truth.

So I will.

The United States of America right now is a klepto-pedo corpo-fascist christian-nationalist dystopian nightmare with a megalomaniacal pedophile for a president.

I’m here to bless the workers and mock the oligarchy.

I’m here to remind the billionaires that Jesus is very much not down with infinite income inequality.

I’m here to smite their lies…and I’m ready to fight.

4. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive — it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

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We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God