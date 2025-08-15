Dear Humans,

AND LO, as Donold and Putin meet in Alaska for a meeting concerning the future of Ukraine, Americans across the 49th state have something to tell President Pedophile: Free Ukraine!

Video from Anchorage, Alaska, where Donold is set to have an ego-off with Putin this weekend, depicts many wonderful Alaskans who showed up to demand that Ukraine not be sold out.

“Alaska stands with Ukraine” reads one sign. “Support Ukraine, banish Trump to Russia” reads another.

Donold (the Diddler on the Roof) got a good look at these as he made his way to his date night, where he will be played like a fiddle.

It’s moving to see humans take time out of their day to tell Donold what he needs to be doing.

Thank God for that! Bless you all. Thank you for being here with Me on this journey.

We will win. We will break them. And it will happen when we decide.

Love,

God

