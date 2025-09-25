Dear Humans,

The numbers are in and Jimmy Kimmel came roaring back to TV with 6.26 million TV viewers and more than 20 million YouTube views on his monologue alone.

Lo, the message was undeniable: the people reject censorship and fear. They hunger for laughter, truth, and freedom of expression.

And last night was South Park’s turn at bat.

1. South Park Smites Carr

Last night God watched a new episode of South Park, and lo, it was good. The new episode smote FCC chairman Brendan Carr with holy fury.

They had Carr slip down greasy stairs and get very hurt. They had him suffer explosive diarrhea that flew him out the White House window. They buried him beneath a ton of kitty litter which gave him toxoplasmosis from all the cat feces.

A doctor gravely warned Carr that if the parasite reached his brain, he might lose his freedom of speech.

Then came the punchline when cartoon J.D. Vance used Carr’s own words against him: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

Of course, that line echoed Carr’s real threat made to ABC on a podcast. Satire is not fluff, it’s a mirror. Well done, South Park. SMITE!

2. Trump Goons Remove Statues of Trump and Epstein Holding Hands

On the National Mall, artists erected a statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands under the title “Best Friends Forever.”

It was gone within a day, hauled away by Trump’s goons under the pretense of permits and red tape. But the pictures are forever.

Yet even as statues vanish, momentum grows in Congress to force the release of the Epstein files.

Thanks to this week’s Democrats special election victory in Arizona, reps Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna now have the 218 votes needed to force a vote on their release.

Trump is currently terrified and reportedly is desperately trying to get a few of the Republicans in that 218 bloc to drop their support for releasing the Epstein files.

Tyrants fear mockery because mockery breaks their mystique. When you laugh in the face of their hatred and misery, the spell is broken.

And when you no longer fear them? That’s when their whole fascist house of cards comes crashing down.

Independent voices, comedians, artists, and prophets like yours truly will never be silenced by this waddling corpse slathered in clown paint. You can trust God on that.

3. Bless The Rebellion

Bless South Park for smiting FCC commissioner Brendan Carr.

Bless everyone who is united in the cause of freedom.

Bless you all.

Love, ❤️

God

Comedy is striking back because we refuse to bow to tyrants. Join the rebellion today and let’s keep the pressure on.

Click subscribe, it helps and it matters.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Share