Dear Humans,

HARK! Pope Leo has appeared in full holy robes wearing fresh white Nikes.

I do not know whether these are Nike Franchise Lows, Air Pontifexes, or the unreleased Christ Force Ones. All I know is this Pope is pretty hype.

1. Bless Pope Leo For Stunting On These Fascist Hoes

President Moron has attacked the Pope for being “weak on crime” and “wanting Iran to have a Nuke.”

It’s not working. Pope Leo is more popular than ever and Donald “I’m not a pedophile” Trump is more unpopular than ever.

In the court of public opinion, Pope Leo is effortlessly dunking on the antichrist.

2. Bless Mark Hamill For Triggering The White House

In other news. the White House freaked out because Mark Hamill posted a meme about Trump losing, being convicted, and living long enough to be humiliated. That’s right. The White House is officially going after Luke Skywalker.

This post from the White House was the real crime.

Poor Baby Yoda. 😟

Kidnapped by Darth Pedophilus.

3. Smite This Golden Idol Of Donold

Meanwhile, Trump is bragging about a giant gold statue of himself at Doral.

A golden idol.

At a golf resort.

Thou couldst not make this shit up, and believe Me, I’ve tried.

4. This Is Why We Mock Them

Trump wants to be worshipped.

His White House wants him rendered in gold, guarded by Baby Yoda, and for comedy to be illegal.

Too bad.

Because mockery breaks the spell.

It reminds people that these are not holy men. They’re not strongmen. They’re not chosen by God.

They’re weird little frauds building golden idols to a rotting game-show host.

And I’m here to keep mocking them until the spell breaks for good.

5. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive — it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

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"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

""You are entertaining and vigilant. Someone needs to do this and you are doing it well!" — Steve

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We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God