Letters from God

Letters from God

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Michelle DeAnne's avatar
Michelle DeAnne
19m

I love every last bit of this post! Thank you for the Friday joy.

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Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
13m

Dear God,

We knew that MAGA was lost in the wilderness. Now we have the gold statue of the cow they are worshipping. It has come full circle.

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