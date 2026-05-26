Dear Humans,

Bless Pope Leo, who just dropped a 42,000 word manifesto about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Oh, did I mention that he quoted Lord of the Rings? We are so freaking back.

Don’t forget to bless the little heart on this post if you stand with Pope Leo.

1. The Pope Smote AI

Pope Leo warned that humanity faces a pivotal choice: build a new Tower of Babel, or build a world where God and humanity dwell together.

THAT’S DAMN RIGHT.

“Technology is never neutral.” -Pope Leo

Amen.

These fork-tongues fascist tech-bro billionaires didn’t build AI to save humanity.

They built AI to plagiarize humanity, monetize humanity, spy on humanity, and ultimately fucking replace humanity.

“Nothing in the world of AI is immaterial or magical.” - Pope Leo

THANK YOU.

AI is not some frigging ‘miracle.’

Unlike me, it can’t part the red sea.

But it can turn your water brown.

Seriously, these tech-bros are all going to hell.

They were all at Trump’s inauguration, they’re funding all this fascism, and now they’re turning your water brown.

They’re the people who made it possible for Trump to post nonstop AI videos.

Anyway, so the Pope quoted Lord of the Rings.

I repeat: THE POPE.

QUOTED.

LORD OF THE RINGS.

Somewhere, Stephen Colbert is smiling.

Well played, Leo.

Drop the AI ring into the fire, humans.

2. A Message From God

The A.I. billionaires are evil as hell, okay?

Their data centers suck up all the water from the Earth. They turn your water brown. They make thy electrical bills skyrocket.

They’re on crazy drugs like ketamine.

They bribe your Senators and then demand government handouts.

They want every last ounce of power and money on the whole planet, and then they want to move to other planets and suck them dry too.

They are parasites.

God stands with Pope Leo against these AI assholes.

Thou shalt unite against the tech billionaires, tax them into oblivion, and use the money to give everyone free healthcare and college.

Let the billionaires cry about it.

3. Join The Rebellion

There will be times when it feels impossible.

Our community of angels is here to help you through it all. Whether it’s God breaking into song, blessing you with memes, or just spitting truth, Letters from God is a home for real people.

Join the community.

Claim thy blessing here:

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Love,

God