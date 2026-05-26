Letters from God

Letters from God

36 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
1d

And in Memphis, musk is paying LESS for water than citizens 🤬 and has "delayed" plans for a graywater facility he was supposed to build https://bsky.app/profile/memphisflyer.com/post/3mmhmlnzuee2b

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Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman's avatar
Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman
21h

For the Pope to weigh in on AI speaks volumes about the need to pay attention. The environmental costs and potential for reputational damage resulting from this "technology" is massive. We've become inured to the actions of those who seek this control at the cost of our safety. When will we ever learn?

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