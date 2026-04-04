Letters from God

Letters from God

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
1d

Love the sign on the overpass.

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Warren Geltch's avatar
Warren Geltch
1dEdited

Kegsbreath fired Major General Bill Green, along with two other top military officers. Major General Green is the “Chief of Chaplins” overseeing all the other Chaplins in the Army. He didn’t like Hegsbreath saying “soldiers are fighting for Jesus”. So, Kegsbreath booted him…just like any Christian Fascist Nationalist would.

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