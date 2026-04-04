Dear Humans,

Good morning. Thank you for being here. Right wing billionaires currently own and control every single major news and social media network. But they don’t own us. You’re the only reason God’s left wing newsletter still exists. If you’re able, consider joining today as a paid subscriber.

Now it’s time for thy daily dose of divine schadenfreude.

Lo, Pete Hegseth has actually been asking Americans to pray for military victory in the name of Jesus Christ.

And Pope Leo basically said: knock that shit off, douchebag!

While Trump and Hegseth wrap this illegal war in scripture, Pope Leo has been busy reminding the world that domination is “entirely foreign to the way of Jesus Christ,” that good cannot come from abuse of power, and that Jesus rejects the prayers of those who wage war.

In other words: stop using Jesus as an excuse to bomb schoolchildren, you sick fucks.

Pope Leo has also been calling on Trump to end the violence and find an off-ramp, because unlike these bloodthirsty weirdos, he appears to understand that Easter is supposed to be about peace, reflection, and not blowing innocent civilians to smithereens because the president is deeply insecure about his tiny penis.

That alone would be enough to bless Pope Leo. But then he went further.

He condemned domination. He condemned abuse of power. He condemned the whole imperial mindset behind this fascist death cult.

He saw what Trump and Hegseth are doing, which is trying to use Christianity as war branding for empire. They’re trying to reboot the Crusades.

And lo, Pope Leo shut that shit the fuck down.

Bless you, Leo! Good job. 👍

Thank you for reminding the world that Jesus never said, “Blessed are the warmongers.” He said “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

Thank you for saying what far too many church leaders are too cowardly to say.

Keep sticking it to these fascist freaks.

Love,

God

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