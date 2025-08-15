Dear Humans,

HARK! FINALLY!!! After decades of watching spineless jellyfish Democrats flop around Congress whilst Republican fascists takeover the entire Me-damn country, California Governor Gavin Newsom just stood up and basically said, “Nah, fuck that shit. We ain’t going out like that.”

And to that God says FUCKING AMEN.

For decades, Democrats have let Republicans steal elections and Supreme Court seats and responded with sternly worded letters, praise for “decorum,” and that sappy “when they go low, we go high” crap. Holy shit. My response to that was always, what are you, fucking high?!?!?!

When they go low, you sweep the leg. Then you pounce and you pound and you pound until there is no sound.

Because the Republicans have been overtly, cartoonishly evil for 35 years. Before that they were still evil, don’t get God wrong! But they were slightly more…shall we say, in the closet about it. Now they’re out, they’re proud, and they are flamingly evil.

But now Newsom’s putting a ballot measure on the table for this year that will let Democrats redraw the maps if red states keep doing it. And guess what? Other blue states are already lining up to join in. Illinois, New York, New Mexico… the whole “nice guys finish last” strategy is getting kicked to the fucking curb.

It’s about Me-damn time!

Bess Gavin Newsom and his comms team for understanding the assignment.

We started this rebellion right here, in this newsletter, at the dawn of the year.

We sowed these ideas deep within the internet’s veins and pounded them home until they stuck. It’s not enough to write sternly worded letters. It’s not enough to talk shit. We need action, dammit. And that spirit of defiance is exactly why…

“The Rebellion isn’t here anymore. It’s flown away. It’s everywhere now.”

The mainstream Democrats are only finding their spine because the rest of us have become beautifully radicalized.

The people in the comments are ready to run through brick walls and eat broken fucking glass if that’s what it takes to defeat these fascist freaks.

Thank God for that! Bless you all. Thank you for being here with Me on this journey.

Scott Jennings, Fox News and the Republican party face OBLITERATION!

We will win. We will beat them. And it will happen when we decide,

Love,

God

