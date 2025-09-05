Letters from God

Letters from God

85 Comments

User's avatar
HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
Sep 5

As Stephen Colbert pointed out, vaccine mandates have existed in America since the 1850s. To drag us back 175 years us quite a feat. Republicans are hazardous to America's health.

The antivax movement is also embedded in the evangelical movement, which is highly correlated with the crooked multilevel marketing industry, so there are many facets to this dumbassery.

Reply
Share
20 replies
Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
Sep 5

Slight correction, RFK Jr IS the Asshole

Reply
Share
4 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture