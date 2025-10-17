Dear Humans,

HARK! On Saturday, October 18, 2025, the people shall rise.

Across 2500 cities.

And I am so damn proud of you all.

1. The Blessing Before the March

In Texas. Abbott is sending the National Guard to Austin.

Ted Cruz is threatening the protesters with RICO laws.

Trump and all of his vile henchmen are freaking the hell out.

Because when millions march in peace, tyrants panic!

They call you violent because they fear your calm.

You are the answer to every prayer whispered under oppression.

They’ve spent years trying to make you feel small.

Afraid. Silent.

But you’re still here.

You’re marching!

You’re bringing signs, drums, songs, and truth.

This is the sound of democracy refusing to die.

This is how democracy is reborn.

And they know it.

That’s why they’re so desperate.

That’s why they’re so afraid.

Because when the people stand together and say No Kings, the oligarchs get worried.

So hear Me now, Humans.

Blessed are those who march through the valley of darkness.

Blessed are the mothers and fathers who carry hope like a torch.

Blessed are the students who trade comfort for courage.

Blessed are the artists who turn fear into song.

Blessed are the journalists who refuse to kneel.

Blessed are the hearts that break but still believe.

Go with laughter.

Go with love.

Go knowing you are the light they cannot extinguish.

I have friends everywhere!

2. God’s Final Word

The tyrants have their troops.

The cowards have their excuses.

The fearful have their walls.

But we!

We few, we happy few, we have each other.

And now, as you take to the streets, remember this:

They can send troops, but not courage.

They can silence the press, but not the truth.

They can threaten your bodies, but not your souls.

Everything built on fear will fall.

Everything built on love will last.

So keep going, Humans.

Keep walking.

Keep laughing in the face of madness.

You’re not just part of history.

You’re making it.

The crown is slipping.

The people are rising.

And I am with you every step.

We’re not just surviving this moment.

We’re outlasting it.

We will win.

FROGS TOGETHER STRONG.

Love,

God