Letters from God

Letters from God

109 Comments

User's avatar
Carmen Honacker's avatar
Carmen Honacker
Oct 17Edited

Dear God and my fellow Americans. You are not alone! We are protesting with you. I'm in Germany. But here's the list of all of us standing by your side tomorrow in our streets:

- Portugal

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Sweden

• Belgium

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Finland

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Ireland

• United Kingdom

• Canada

• Mexico

• Costa Rica

• Japan

Reply
Share
26 replies
Denise Palesch's avatar
Denise Palesch
Oct 17

Windmills must replace swastikas.

Vaya con Dios, Austin.

Reply
Share
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture