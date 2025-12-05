Letters from God

Letters from God

58 Comments

User's avatar
Name: lenora good, Guest's avatar
Name: lenora good, Guest
Dec 5

Costco has a very low turnover of employees--they are obviously doing something right. LOVE the Kash Patel eyes, but why not just paint them on his eyelids? /with permanent ink, of course.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Tracy L Cooper's avatar
Tracy L Cooper
Dec 5

I just wish the nearest Costco wasn't over 200 miles away.

All we have is Sam's Club. I've never shopped at Walmart (yes, for political reasons) & I sure as hell wouldn't shop at Sam's.

Go Costco Go, nail that bastard!

Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture