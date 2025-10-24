Dear Humans,

1. Reagan’s Ghost Strikes Again

Ontario aired a TV ad quoting Ronald Reagan, warning that tariffs always backfire and lead to retaliation.

Trump saw it, got super mad and declared an end to all trade talks with Canada.

You can’t make this stuff up. Reagan said, “High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation. Then the worst happens.”

Here’s the brilliant Canadian ad making Trump’s head explode:

2. Canada Trolled Him Like a Pro

Prime Minister Mark Carney has already been moving to double Canada’s exports to other nations after months of Trump’s trade tantrums.

So this ad wasn’t just trolling. It was a breakup. Canada said, “We’re seeing other countries now,” and did it with Reagan’s actual voice.

Trump responded by melting down on Lies Social, as he always does.

Oh and he called the ad “fake.” This from the freak who just last weekend posted an A.I. video of himself shitting on everyone??

3. God Bless Canada!

Trump’s tariffs are crushing American farmers and auto workers.

Canada’s economy is adapting and thriving.

And through it all, they managed to make the angriest man on Earth detonate over a 30-second ad.

Bless Canada for showing the world how it’s done!

