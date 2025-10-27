Dear Humans,

Oh, Canada! Thou hast truly broken Trump’s brain. It’s glorious! 😂

Canada simply aired one 30-second ad using Ronald Reagan’s wise words against tariffs, and Trump has been crashing out on main ever since.

GOD BLESS CANADA! Truly, the Lord works in mysterious and hilarious ways.

1. Ten Percent Tantrum

It all began when Ontario aired an ad during the World Series quoting Reagan warning that tariffs always backfire.

Well, President Dickhead saw it and lost his damn mind. This weekend he got so mad he announced a ten percent tariff increase on Canada.

Um, as if Canada cares? They’re making deals with countries all over the world. They have friends everywhere.

Donald’s MAGA farmers can’t even sell their own soybeans or cattle, but Donald is giving $40 billion to Argentina to bail them out.

Oh and also, he’s going to force MAGA to eat Argentinian beef against their will, because it’s not labeled. Tomi Lahren has already lost her mind over this point. HAHAHA! 😂

So to recap: Reagan warned tariffs would cause retaliation and pain. Trump retaliated and caused pain. A prophecy fulfilled instantly.

Everything this monster says is a lie.

Well, Trump’s a bitch, he’s a big fat bitch

He’s the biggest bitch in the whole wide world

He’s a stupid bitch if there ever was a bitch

He’s a bitch to all the boys and girls!

Monday he’s a bitch, on Tuesday he’s a bitch

And Wednesday through Saturday he’s a bitch

Then on Sunday, just to be different

He’s a super King Kong mega mega bee-yotch!

2. Mr. Fake Everything Whines About Fake

Early Monday morning, Trump was still spiraling. At four in the morning, he posted this masterpiece of madness to Lies Social:

“After winning THREE Elections, BY A LOT, I am now getting the best Polling Numbers that I have ever received. People see how strong the Economy is, the Trillions of Dollars of Investment pouring into our Country, the Record Setting Strong Border... [etc.]”

Real winners don’t have to constantly console themselves, Donold.

Also, by the way, who the hell is HE to complain about ANYTHING being fake?

He posts A.I. videos all the time.

Just last weekend he posted one of himself flying a fighter jet to shit all over Americans. Surely, God can’t be the only one seeing this?!?

I am telling you, humans. Every word out of this man’s mouth is a Me-damned lie.He is history’s most prolific liar!!!

Here, I’ll prove it to you. If we simply replace every word in that post with its polar opposite, we arrive at the truth:

After losing THREE elections, BY A LOT, I am now getting the worst polling numbers I’ve ever received. People see how weak the economy is, the trillions of dollars fleeing our country, the record-breaking collapse of the border (after years of families seeking safety being welcomed and given refuge, totally humanely and checked!), starting 8 new conflicts in eight months, banning women from sports, forcing trans people out of public life, skyrocketing energy prices, and much more! Despite all of this, the Radical Left Winners are taking real ads, showing REAL polls, and accurately saying that I’m polling at record lows. These are the people that I’ve been losing to for years, and continue to do so, now by even bigger margins. These ads should be required to run, because they’re TRUE! -Bizarro Trump

3. God Bless Canada! (Again)

Trump’s fragile ego will cost Americans fifty billion dollars, assuming he doesn’t chicken out again. And he always chickens out.

Canada, meanwhile, is calm, collected, and quietly thriving. Canada has her groove back and is living her best life.

Bless Canada for using Ronald Reagan’s words against President Asshole.

You’re telling the truth and he hates it.

Keep giving him hell!

Bless Canada for showing the world how it’s done!

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God