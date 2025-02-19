Dear Humans,

A self-professed Big Trumper™ just realized that government cuts apply to them too, and oh also Elon no longer runs DOGE? Let’s break it down.

1. Can I Speak To The Manager Of DOGE?

A Big Trumper™ posted that they LOVE what DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) is doing—except oopsie! it’s cutting too much! Specifically, their very MAGA stepfather might face longer wait times at VA hospitals due to nurse shortages.

You see, Big Trumper™ assumed that the pain of these cuts was for the peasants—not their family! Whoops! There must have been a mistake, right? Surely they just need to talk to the manager of DOGE, yes? Hahaha.

Let this be a lesson to you, Big Trumper™! You sold your soul and got nothing for it because it was worthless to begin with.

Speaking of worthless things: here a post by a major investor in Tesla.

2. Felon Husk

Unfortunately for Big Trumper™, Elon Musk has problems of his own. He’s not even the manager of DOGE! No, seriously.

The White House straight-up said Musk has NO actual power over DOGE—which is obviously bullshit. They’re trying to gaslight us now to protect Elon from legal fallout.

Let us also not forget that Steve Bannon hates his guts. He hath now called him a “parasitic illegal immigrant.” Those be fighting words.

Meanwhile, Tesla is getting boycotted, Cybertrucks are being vandalized, and all anyone on the Internet can talk about is Melon Husk’s alleged botched operation.

3. God’s Final Word

Felon Husk is just another government-subsidized billionaire. He can and must be stopped.

I’ve seen it happen all throughout history. Why do you think he’s so desperate? It’s because he knows his power is so brittle.

The boycotts are working. The outrage is growing. His power is slipping. These oligarchs will fall.

Keep pushing back against the bastard, like these wonderful heroes did!

4. Join God's Rebellion

Trump just openly called for dictatorship. Elon wants to imprison journalists. They’re building offshore prisons. The fight isn’t coming—it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this evil insanity out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end. That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God