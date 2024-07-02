Letters from God

Letters from God

207 Comments

User's avatar
Susan Kemp's avatar
Susan Kemp
Jul 2, 2024

Eleven! I think adding 4 Supreme Court justices immediately would definitely fall within presidential power and can be justified by providing one Justice per circuit court. I think tfg could be arrested for espionage. Besides the theft of top secret documents, he’s conducting his own foreign policy which is not allowed. A whole lot of republicans, including Ginny Thomas, could be arrested pending trial for the J6 insurrection. Those things wouldn’t even have President Biden breaking the law or acting like a king. btw, I really liked the image of tfg having his phone ripped away mid-“truth.”

Reply
Share
5 replies
linda's avatar
linda
Jul 2, 2024

There isn’t a number that would adequately describe how angry I am.

Vote Blue, all the way down the ballot 💙💙💙

Reply
Share
1 reply
205 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture