Dear Humans,

While RFK Jr. wanders the Earth saying foolish things like “autistic people are broken,” a 10-year-old prophet named Teddy stood before his school board and said, “I have autism. I am not broken.”

Well said, Teddy! Bless you!

1. And a Child Shall Lead Them

RFK Jr., the walking cautionary tale of nepotism, recently claimed that people with autism “can’t work” or “have families.” He said this with the confidence of a man who’s never Googled the words “ableism” or “shut up.”

Teddy is a fourth grader in Princeton, New Jersey. He has autism. He also has courage, poise, and the holy fire of truth.

He stood before the Princeton School Board and said:

"Recently, the U.S. secretary of health, RFK Jr., made false comments about autism like people with autism are broken, that autism is caused by vaccines, and that people with autism will never have jobs or families. But that's not true. I have autism and I’m not broken, and I hope that nobody in Princeton Public Schools believes RFK Jr.'s lies." "PPS already recognizes Autism Awareness Month. But not much. There are posters in the cafeteria that say to be kind and inclusive. Students wear blue on April 2nd. But we are never taught about the spectrum of autism." "Kids need to be taught more about the different kinds of autism, that autism is a natural variation in the genes that you are born with (NOT caused by vaccines), and about successful people with autism. The lessons should also be extended to other “disabilities” like ADHD, cerebral palsy, blindness, deafness, dyslexia, apraxia, and more." "I want everyone to know that people with autism and other disabilities are not tragedies, but just different, like all people. If everyone understood more about autistic people, and about people with other disabilities, they would know more about how to treat them, what their lives are like, and that they don’t need to be fixed or cured." "This will help kids with disabilities have a better life. When people are aware of disabilities and are accepting them, they will have friends and less bullying. Also, the teachers might be more aware because they learned about the disabilities also." "Kids and teachers should know more about disabilities so they do not believe RFK Jr. is right about autism, and they choose to treat them in a way that is good for the kid. By knowing more about it, kids and teachers will be nicer to kids with disabilities." "This is important to me and PPS because I have a 'disability' and I noticed that disabilities are not being taught, only a few people mentioning autism. When teaching about culture, we teach many different cultures to accept them better. Because that's what disabilities are like, a culture, a culture of differences." "PPS must add this to the curriculum of all grades and students, so we don’t have people like RFK Jr. in the future."

BOOM. The Earth shook. Angels clapped. And lo, that dummy RFK Jr. dropped his dumbbell on his foot mid-curl.

2. God’s Final Word

Teddy, thou art not broken. Thou art brilliant. You delivered more truth in three minutes than RFK Jr. has in his entire career of shouting nonsense.

Let this be a lesson to all who peddle such ignorance: the children are watching, and they are not having it.

Love,

God

