Dear Humans,

Armed Nazis thought they could waltz into Cincinnati, brandish their hate symbols, and scare a community into silence. They thought wrong.

As American as apple pie.

1. What Happened

These neo-Nazis arrived armed and emboldened, protected by police under the guise of “free speech.” Their pathetic goal? To spread fear and intimidate a predominantly Black neighborhood.

But despite what Donold and his goon squad want you to believe, this isn’t 1930s Germany, and this community wasn’t about to let history repeat itself.

2. The Heroes That Fought Back

The real story isn’t the Nazis—it’s the everyday heroes who said not today. A local church congregation, armed with courage and righteousness, confronted these cowards. They drove them out, torched their Nazi flags, and sent a clear message: hate has no home here.’

Bless these heroes of the rebellion! THIS is what actually makes America great.

3. God's Final Word

Do not be frightened by Nazis. That’s exactly what they want.

They’re weak, insecure incels clinging to hate because it makes them feel powerful.

Fear is their weapon, but only if you let it be. These local heroes remind us where the real power lies: in unity, defiance, and standing up together.

4. Join God's Rebellion

Donold’s supporters don’t care if they lose their jobs or their freedom or anything as long as he is performatively ‘owning the libs.’ That’s how much they have been taught to hate you.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I support your work to help me stay sane. I love your political satire since I no longer have a country I can call my own. Never thought that I would find myself living in a freaking autocracy." — Tom

"I support as many truth tellers as I can and God is the truthiest out there!” - Angela

So if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 8 months of smiting ignorance, we're offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God