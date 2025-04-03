Dear Humans,

The economy is collapsing. The markets are tanking. Trump’s base is losing their minds. It’s the end of the world as we know it, and no one feels fine.

1. Evil Prick Calls It “Liberation Day”

Donold Trump just slapped an insane amount of tariffs on all imports. Not just from China. From everywhere. This will mean higher prices on everything. It’s the biggest peacetime tax raise in American history.

As the economy crashes today, he and his billionaire friends will swoop in and buy up everything, ultimately transferring even more wealth from the middle class into the hands of billionaires.

2. This Is Not Reciprocity. This Is Retribution.

He claims these tariffs are “ reciprocal.” It is not. Real reciprocal tariffs mirror what other nations charge. Trump invented an insane formula based on trade deficits. It is total bullshit and lies.

He’s got a US military base on the list of places to tariff. He’s also got an island primarly populated by penguins. BUT do you know who wasn’t on the list of countries hit with tariffs? Russia! Gee, I wonder why?

3. The Market Hath Spoken

Donold waited until markets closed to make his announcement, but that didn’t stop global economies from crashing in after hours trading. The Dow dropped $2 trillion in 20 minutes.

And yet, millions of people will feel this pain and not be informed enough to know who to blame.

4. His Own Voters Are Screaming

The leopards are stuffed. Truly, they can’t eat enough bite, really. They’re going to explode with all these Trump voter faces they’re eating right now. Sadly, everyone will suffer for their bigotry guided idiocy.

5. Even Mike Pence Is Pushing Back

Even Mike Pence, professional milksop, is now calling this “unwise.” It says a lot! Even the guy without a spine is speaking up.

6. This Isn’t About Trade. It’s About Control.

This is not strategy. It is a shakedown. Trump wants businesses and governors to beg for exemptions. He wants obedience in exchange for relief. As always, he’s a Russian agent who operates like a mobster.

7. When People Speak Up

This was not a mistake. It was malice. He broke the system on purpose, knowing full well that families would suffer, that people would lose jobs, that lives would be upended. And still, there are those who cheer. I do not write this in jest. I write this because I am heartbroken. Anyone who supports this is not simply mistaken. They are insane.

But hear Me now: this is not the end. Already, some Republicans are breaking ranks. Just yesterday the Senate voted to undo the tariffs on Canada.

This is what happens when people speak up!

Like Cory Booker says, if enough of you rise up, if you flood your representatives phonelines with righteous outrage, the rest will follow.

Not because they care. But because they fear you more than they fear him.

You are not powerless.

You are the storm they fear is coming.

8. Spread This Like Wildfire

This post was not brought to you by billionaires or corporate media. It was written in holy rage and sorrow.

"I support your work because you are willing to talk about what is happening before our eyes with compassion and a well-seasoned sense of the freaking absurdity of it all. You genuinely care." - Laura

Laura is right. I do care. I care about all of you so much sometimes, it feels like I can’t take it and my heart is going to cave in. If you would like to support our work, you can do so here:

You are backing a mission that names the truth, stands with the hurting, and refuses to normalize evil. Like it. Share it. Send it to someone who still believes this is all just politics as usual. Thank you for reading, humans.

Love,

God