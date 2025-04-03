Letters from God

Letters from God

67 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Apr 3, 2025

I'll give djt credit for one thing and one thing only. Bringing the world together against him.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Nadine Zdanovich's avatar
Nadine Zdanovich
Apr 3, 2025

The real ‘Liberation Day’ is when this accursed individual is permanently removed from the White House.

Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture