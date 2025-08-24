Dear Humans,

Lo, a second Trump Burger owner has now faces deportation by ICE. Trump is destroying his own cult members and he doesn’t care.

1. Trump Burger Owners FAFO

Roland Beainy, who opened a Trump Burger in Texas, was arrested by ICE this spring for overstaying his visa and now faces deportation.

He said he fears dying in an ICE detention center.

This month Iyad “Eddie” Abuelhawa, who helped launch the original Trump Café that later became Trump Burger, was also detained. His record includes fraud, assault, and a scandal where more than 1,600 people received fake flu shots.

Two men who built MAGA burger shrines to their idol have now been hauled away by the very deportation machine he unleashed. Trump has said nothing in their defense, proving once again he doesn’t give a damn about his supporters, only himself.

Delicious irony, served piping hot.

2. Pedophile “Exonerates” Pedophile

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s lifelong friend Ghislaine Maxwell now wants you to believe she trafficked girls into thin air, that Donold was a “gentleman” who somehow saw nothing, knew nothing, and did nothing.

LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL!!!

HARK! This is next-level gaslighting. Their official position is that ‘what a convicted pedophile and notorious liar said’ fully exonerates the president of being a pedophile.

This brazen coverup is so astonishing because it’s all so out in the open and so obvious. They know their supporters will swallow any excuse, no matter how absurd.

And as a reward for her lies, Maxwell now lounges in a cushy prison with privileges ordinary inmates could never dream of.

Trump doesn’t care about his supporters, but OH he will coddle a pedophile child trafficker if he thinks it can save himself!

And for the record, he knew what was going on. If you remember nothing else, remember that in 2002 that Donald said of his best friend Epstein to New York Magazine:

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

3. The Truth They Can’t Bury

Trump lets his own burger disciples get dragged off by ICE without a word, but protects a convicted pedophile if it helps him.

That is who he is.

He will sacrifice any innocent person and shield any guilty predator to save himself.

And they expect us to forget the overwhelming amount of evidence, to get bored and move on, to swallow the lie that Maxwell’s excuses erase the victims and Trump’s own words about Epstein.

But the truth is plain. We see it.

And we won’t let him bury the truth on a Trump golf course like one of his ex-wives.

Love,

God