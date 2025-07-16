Dearest Humans,

Lo, something strange is afoot at the Walmart. Americans are finally agreeing on something.

Not on climate change, or healthcare, or on stopping mass shootings. Nay, instead they came together around wanting to know who the hell is on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Grab your popcorn, humans, God is here to get you up to speed on all the latest shenanigans.

1. Trump Freaks Out When Asked if His Name Is in the Epstein Files

YESTERDAY, President Pedo was asked a simple question: is your name in the Epstein files?

Instead of saying no like a normal innocent person, he launched into another DEMENTED brain shart about Obama, Russia, Hillary, and whatever other hallucination was bouncing around the inside of his skull.

2. Evil MAGA Influencers Got Their Check

YESTERDAY, every single Republican voted to block release of the Epstein files. The final vote was 211-210. Not one single Republican congressman had the moral courage to do what is right.

OBVIOUSLY, their actions are horrific and totally contradictory.

MAGA accounts immediately started accusing Democrats of being pedophiles for trying to do the thing that Republicans literally ran on.

Their posts are clearly purchased by the RNC to run cover for them, Remember, Tim Pool previously got caught taking bribes to spread pro-Russian talking points. He’s like an AirBnB for spreading propaganda and lies.

CLEARLY their checks came in. For every MAGA influencer account flipped on a dime. A few days ago they were screaming about the Epstein list, and now they are in tip-top gaslighting form. Trump obviously inserted another quarter.

They are not serious people.

Meanwhile, over on News Nation (whatever that is), Bill O’Reilly admitted his Biden–Epstein smear was false, then shrugged as if it didn’t matter. He is truly vile. O’Reilly also said this last week:

“I talked to President Trump, man-to-man, eye-to-eye, on St. Patrick’s Day about this. … And he said — and I agree — ‘There are a lot of names associated with Epstein that had nothing to do with Epstein’s conduct.”

SO OBVIOUSLY, Bill O’Reilly’s name is on the list too. It’s wonderful when these idiots out themselves.

3. 80% of Americans Want the Truth

According to new polling from the Economist / YouGov, 80% of Americans want the Epstein files released. That includes 85% of Democrats, 76% of Independents, and 75% of Republicans. Verily, even CNN’s polling found that Americans are united in being fucking pissed.

For once, the people are united. They want the truth, dammit! They can handle it. The news has been intensely insane for so long that by this point, they can handle anything.

Americans may have wildly different motives, but everyone wants to know who flew on that damn plane and who visited that cursed island.

The people know that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. AND right now the smoke is so dense it’s become a Trump Towering Inferno.

4. World Mocks Donold’s Cankles

He had the chance to clear his name. He didn’t. He chose to lie and spin and panic instead. Because he knows he’s all over those files.

Everyone knows it. Whether they admit it or not. They said the list doesn’t exist and then they said Obama wrote it. Their lies are so insultingly idiotic.

All across America, the rage is swelling like Donold’s fat-ass cankles.

5. Tomorrow Is Protest Day!

They are trying to beat us down with their infinite amounts of hypocrisy, stupidity, and cruelty. But we’re not going to let them do that, are we?

Tomorrow, July 17, is another protest day! That’s right, it’s already here! I hope ‘The Good Trouble Lives On’ marches are massive. I can’t wait to see your signs. If you go, tell them God sent ya!

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

