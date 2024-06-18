Letters from God

Letters from God

85 Comments

User's avatar
Dave Cassenti's avatar
Dave Cassenti
Jun 18, 2024

You forgot to mention that if you buy 34 of them, you get a fake weasel pelt to put on your head and an adult diaper so you can fully experience the sentencing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Robert Rose's avatar
Robert Rose
Jun 18, 2024

I am a trademark attorney. If you get an angry letter from 7/11 contact me. I would defend you on this pro bono.

Reply
Share
1 reply by God
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture