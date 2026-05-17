Letters from God

Letters from God

35 Comments

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Name: lenora good, Guest's avatar
Name: lenora good, Guest
2h

And yet they leave up his racist rants, his sleeping on the job, his incoherent rants, his insults to the American people.... sheeeesh!!!!

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
2h

Yet it seems as if getting them to pull down actual illegal stuff is like pulling teeth...keep up the good work - you know you're doing something right when the man tries to take you down!

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