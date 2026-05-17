Dear Humans,

Lo, gather round, because God has a story to tell.

Last night, YouTube removed our Trump pooped-himself video for “harassment and cyberbullying,” which is, of course, total bullshit.

So bless the little heart on this post to support the satire currently being censored by the billionaire tech-demons.

1. YouTube Sent God To The Principal’s Office

SO WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS, in the last few days, our “Trump POOPS HIMSELF In China” video exploded on YouTube. It got over 50,000 views and gained us about 2,000 new subscribers there.

Humans in the comments were calling it “peak YouTube.”

Lo, the people were enjoying our sacred boom-boom investigation.

Then YouTube removed the video for “harassment and cyberbullying” because Jesus joked that Trump would “lick Xi’s balls” after watching him suck up to President Xi in front of the whole world.

That’s right, Jesus is getting crucified again. This time by AI mod bots.

So at 2 in the morning, God found Himself pleading His case to a YouTube support rep named Faith while explaining that political satire about the totally insane President of the United States is not, in fact, pornography or cyberbullying.

She was very nice and escalated the issue for human review.

So you know, I’ve still got Faith.

2. A Message From God

You know what’s great?

All this happened, and I was unbothered the whole time, and you wanna know why? Because I’ve got you.

In the past, this kind of thing would have sent thy Creator into a full-blown panic attack. But last night? I just thought: who cares? We don’t even run ads on stupid YouTube. We don’t have to.

The real power here is in this community.

That said…how ridiculous is it that we’re held to such an impossible standard? The president is a megalomaniac conman from the depths of hell, who mocks the dead and is now giving your tax money to January 6 goons so they can “safeguard” the next election.

But sure, we’re the bad guys.

That is exactly why independent media matters. They can take down one video. They can let their AI bots pretend political satire of president is somehow “cyberbullying.” But they cannot stop us from telling the truth, and finding each other anyway.

This work survives because readers like you decide it should.

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And we’re just getting started.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God