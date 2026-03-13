Letters from God

Letters from God

14 Comments

User's avatar
Jeanne's avatar
Jeanne
38m

Thank you for your encouragement…and for standing up against this fascist regime and their ignorant followers. I love the comebacks you give to their very lame posts.

Reply
Share
Julieanne's avatar
Julieanne
31m

Goodgod, you keep me grounded. It’s so hard to keep going at times. You definitely boost my spirits and I want to thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture