Dear Humans,

If you’ve been feeling more depressed lately, know that you are not alone.

You are not broken.

It’s the world that’s broken.

You are sane. You are reacting appropriately to World War 3 now being in high gear thanks to President Pedo and the Christian nationalist psychos who run the government.

This nonstop onslaught of idiocy and insanity from the most evil people alive is overwhelming but it is not your fault.

We all know that’s what’s going on. A recent poll by the Data for Progress found that 52% of Americans think that Tangerine Palpatine launched the war in Iran to distract from the Epstein scandal.

The US government is totally out of control. Yesterday, Senator John Fetterman said that the Iran girls’ school strike is “just a leftist craze,” proving once again that brain damage leads to conservatism.

The Senate GOP just used an AI deepfake of James Talarico in an attack ad on him, which is illegal.

And the craziest thing about it is they’re trying to use his own words against him, as if anything he’s said was wrong.

For example, “radicalized white men are the greatest domestic terrorist threat in our country.” He is correct! He is correct because this is a statistical fact that is well-documented.

They’re also going after him for supporting trans kids because they’re transphobic.

Saying you’re a Christian is not a hall-pass to hate anyone you want, but that’s what these fakers have been doing for thousands of years now. It’s not your excuse for changing laws to whatever you want, inflicting your bigotry on others.

As you can see, I do what I can to combat their nonsense, but they don’t listen to the LORD thy God.

And so all this ignorance and lack of empathy has led humanity to World War 3. Children are being killed by your tax dollars because racist Americans couldn’t bring themselves to vote for the nice Black lady with the funny laugh.

You could be forgiven for feeling more than a little down these days.

The billionaires doing this have so much power. Sometimes it feels like the struggle is impossible.

So God wants to know, how are you doing? No…how are you doing, really?

I want you to remember that we are going to defeat all of these monsters. Please believe that:

And remember that this community of good people is here for you.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God

