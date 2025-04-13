Dear Humans,

I thought it’d be nice to take a break from mocking fascists and smiting billionaires to talk about someone I love…you.

When someone becomes a paid subscriber of Letters from God, they have the option to send Me a message. And because no troll would ever pay Me, these messages are ALWAYS amazing. So I read every single one.

Here are some of My favorites from the past few weeks, organized for thy reading pleasure:

1. TRUTH

“You tell the truth and you aren't a lying hypocrite like most ‘christians.’ And I love hearing about MAGA losers suffering at the hands of Rump.” — Karlie

“Thank you for speaking the truth and never holding back.” — Amy

“I support your work because you talk about what is happening with compassion and a well-seasoned sense of the freaking absurdity of it all.” — Laura

2. HOPE

“Your work informs me, gives me hope, gives me strength, makes me laugh…” — Tina

“You make me smile behind my tears. Thank you, God.” — Elaine

“Democracy dies in darkness. You bring the light.” — Jennifer

“You’re helping me stay sane.” — Sarah

3. LAUGHTER

“Humor helps keep me sane in this shitstorm.” — Jason

“You make me laugh in the midst of rage.” — Holly

“Thy delicious sarcasm and trolling falleth upon mine soul like water in a thirsty land.” — Rob

“You're a cool Dude.” — Jules

4. WHAT I’M DOING WITH YOUR LOVE

We’re not just writing divine letters anymore, we’re building a whole media rebellion powered by YOU. Here’s what’s going on!

🎙 Upcoming God Pod LIVE Schedule:

You’ve helped us bring in incredible guests, such as:

Coming up this week and next:

Penn Jillette – Mon, Apr 14, 3pm ET

Jess Piper – Tue, Apr 15, 3pm ET

Alex Hooper – Wed, Apr 16, 3pm ET

Dan Bucatinsky – Thu, Apr 17, 3pm ET

Trae Crowder – Mon, Apr 21, 3pm ET

Brad Meltzer – Thu, Apr 23, 3pm ET

Mohanad Elshieky – Mon, Apr 28, 3pm ET

In short: you’ve built something powerful.

In the past, everything was on my shoulders alone. But now there is a team of people supporting this endeavor! Writers, animators, producers, it’s a lot to support. This kind of drastic improvement in the fate of this venture is only thanks to YOU.

So anyway, if you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, now is a great time. We’re offering 25 percent off, and nothing helps more than when people sign up for a full year because we feel it in the here and now.

In addition to supporting our work, you’re helping create a safe space. Comments are locked to paid subs on all posts and Substack Lives, which keeps out the trolls and preserves the sanity.

Thank you. I LOVE YOU.

“God”

