Dear Humans,

I thought it’d be nice once again to take a break from mocking fascists and smiting billionaires to talk about someone I love…you.

I couldn’t do any of this without you. You are the real heroes of this story. Bless this community of radical leftists. Seriously, bless you all!

It is beautiful beyond measure.

When someone becomes a paid subscriber of Letters from God, they have the option to send me a testimonial. And because no troll would ever support our cause, these messages are ALWAYS amazing. So I read every single one.

Here are some of my favorites from the past few weeks:

1. Your Reviews of God

"You calm my crazy.” - Kathleen

"Keep up the good fight." - Marta

"Your posts bring me joy in a very dark time. Thank you." - Val

"It is plain and simple, but so full of valuable information! Thought provoking." - Kevin

"Amazing and incisive, adds to the growing legion of resistance writers." - Lisa

"Resistance is our only tool. "God" bolsters our resolve and we cannot weaken, even as we tire." - Janice

"I need to remember that I am not alone and that humor can propel me into action.” - Robin

"I support your work because we need a god who smites. early and often.” - Douglas

"You rock. Thank you.” - Galafrey

Your support keeps me going. Thank you all for giving me so much hope!

2. WHAT I’M DOING WITH YOUR LOVE

We’re going live daily at 2pm ET in June! Your support has made it possible for us to hire a guest booking service! This is how we’ve been able to get so many amazing guests on the podcast recently.

But we need your help to keep growing! Right now, we’re building our new YouTube channel and need more help behind the scenes. We’re independent media, so your subscription is what powers this whole divine rebellion.

If you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, now is a great time. We’re offering 20 percent off, and nothing helps more than when people sign up for a full year because we feel it in the here and now. And if you’re up to it, please send me a testimonial…I will include it in a future post!

In addition to supporting our work, you’re helping create a safe space for good people. Comments are locked to paid subs on all posts and Substack Lives, which keeps out the trolls and preserves our sanity.

Thank you all. I LOVE YOU.

“God”