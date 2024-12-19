Dear Humans,

I thought it would be nice to take another little break from the depressing politics and furious smiting and give some more GLORIOUS updates on how WELL this project is doing thanks to YOU. Book and TV updates below. But first! Some lovely testimonials!

When someone becomes a paid subscriber, they have the option to send me a message. Because no troll will ever give me money, these messages are ALWAYS positive. So I always read them.

Here are some of my favorites from the last week or so:

"It's funny and I like to think that God really feels that way. We humans have so much to learn." - Susan M.

"You are fighting to keep us awake and focused even when the world feels pretty crushing right now." - Ryan H.

"You're funny, and have a penchant for being on target with spare words." - Lynn F.

"I always enjoy your insights, and you gave me 20% off. Win/Win!" - Pamela D.

"How often we forget, faith without works is dead." - Joseph J.

Thank you so much! Sometimes the news makes it hard to stay positive, but your support keeps me going.

I LOVE YOU…and YOU LOVE ME.

SOME THINGS I’M DOING WITH YOUR SUPPORT

We have developed a roadmap for 2025. This includes our moonshot goals for this project.

ANIMATED PILOT:

GOAL: Produce three 22-minute episodes by the end of 2025.

QUARTER 1: JANUARY-MARCH:

Planning, Creating, Selecting, and Beating Out Stories, Building Character Rigs

QUARTER 2: APRIL-JUNE:

Finishing scripts, building sets.

QUARTER 3: JULY-SEPTEMBER:

Storyboard, Record Audio, Production

QUARTER 4: OCTOBER - DECEMBER

Final edits, sound mixing.

BOOK :

GOAL: Book completed by Summer 2025

OFFERING DISCOUNTS!

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that people love a good deal, which I can totally understand! Your overwhelming support has made it possible for me to offer more discounts.

By upgrading your subscription, you get all our exclusive content that is too R-rated or controversial for mass distribution. By locking posts to paid subs, I am able to keep Donold’s psychotic trolls out of our comments section, ensuring a positive and safe experience for you. WE DON’T HAVE TO PUT UP WITH THEIR OBNOXIOUS STUPIDITY ANYMORE!

So anyway, get the discount! For today and tomorrow, you can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. Just click here to claim God’s Holiday Special and support God. Don’t miss out on this divine deal and unlock all our exclusive content!

20% OFF FOR 1 YEAR

My life has been changed for the better, because of YOU.

I. LOVE. YOU.

“God”

HERE IT IS, ME RIGHT NOW