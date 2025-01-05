Dear Human,

God is taking this lazy Sunday off from laughing at the train-wreck clown-show that is President Musk and his lackey, Donold, to focus on something better—you.

I write these posts in a vacuum, never knowing how they might go over. Sometimes I’m a joyful warrior. Other times, I’m clearly upset. But your feedback and testimonials keep me going through it all. So today, I’d like to shine the spotlight on you and your reviews of my silly scribblings.

When someone becomes a paid subscriber, they have the option to send me a message. And since no troll is ever going to fork over cash to talk to me, these messages are ALWAYS uplifting. Naturally, I read every single one.

1. YOUR REVIEWS

Here are some of my favorites from the last week or so:

"I like your style. Good balance between factual reporting and righteous bile. But then again, you´re omniscient and omnipotent, so it´s to be expected. Yay God !!" - Peter "I've been following you on Bluesky and like your attitude. Keep it up God, we gotta get out of this shit!" - Sharon "Dear God, I subscribed, because I appreciate your wit. God speed, God! " - Blossom "I appreciate the clarity and humor you add to a really awful time in the world." - Lauren "I love the perspective." - Anne "God I love you. Righteous indignation and truth telling go well together. 🙏" - Chuck "We are going to need all the support, and humor, we can get in the next few years." - Jane "I recall when you were Facebook God -- I quit using that platform years ago and appreciate so much to enjoy your thoughts (and smiting) via a different medium. Keep on keeping on, God!" - Koneko

These reviews truly touched my divine heart. Thank you all SO MUCH! Sometimes the news makes it hard to stay positive, but your support keeps me going.

I LOVE YOU…and YOU LOVE ME. That’s pretty amazing.

2. SOME THINGS I’M DOING WITH YOUR SUPPORT

Because of you, I’m embarking on these exciting projects:

A Book by Summer 2025!

No, not the Bible. This book will actually be good!

A Sitcom!

Yes, we’re writing a sitcom set across Heaven, Hell, Limbo, Earth, and the multiverse. It will follow my divine misadventures and very human frustrations. While I can’t share details of story and scripts, I can share our art and animation progress! The base 360 rigs for use in Toon Boom animation software are complete. This will allow us to much more easily create complex animations, this is the same program many of your favorite shows use.

God and Jesus 360 rigs for animation (made using Toon Boom software)

3. JOIN THE REBELLION

Look, billionaires are out here ruining everything—silencing dissent, censoring artists, and bending the knee to fascists like Donold. Corporate media? A total joke. But together, we’ve got something they don’t: divine wit, righteous humor, and the will to fight.

By locking posts to paid subscribers, I can keep Donold’s psychotic trolls out of our sacred comments section. This ensures that you, my devoted readers, have a positive and safe space to laugh and learn.

So if you enjoy Letters from God or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Upgrade your subscription today at 20% off before the sale ends tonight. It’s a small step, but it helps keep our satire and cartooning alive and the truth in the spotlight.

My life has been changed for the better, because of YOU.

I. LOVE. YOU.

God