Dear Humans,

Ron DeSantis thought showing up at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event would make him look strong. Instead, he got humiliated by the very crowd he assumed would love him.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. WWE Fans Are Smart and Cool, Actually

As massive weirdo Ron Desantis appeared on screen, the arena erupted in a glorious chant: “YOU SUCK! YOU SUCK!”

It echoed like a hymn.

The Tampa crowd of wrestling fans was not intimidated by his fascist governor routine. They saw a villain, and they responded accordingly.

Enjoy the SMITE:

2. God’s Final Word

Let it be known: when wrestling fans turn on you, thou hast truly lost the plot.

Not even Vince McMahon could script a fall from grace this poetic.

And lo, God enjoyed every second of it.

God bless these United States of Schadenfreude.

3. Help God Save America

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donald and his goofy goons are coming for everyone who dares oppose them. The billionaires are complicit. The media is compromised. We're risking everything to fight back with truth, comedy, and righteous fury. But only a small fraction of readers support this work financially.

If just a few more people stepped up today, we could go louder, reach further, and strike harder. That’s right - if you don’t have fascist billionaires backing you, you’ve gotta do the PBS thing and ask for help.

This Memorial Day, help God save America.

What our readers are saying:

"I've been reading your posts and I love them. The revolution is underway to have a country that follows the constitution and I appreciate you bringing us all together to form a more perfect union. ;-)” - Anne

"This is paradise. It's not an echo chamber. It brings hope, ambition, and ideas to those who can clearly see that the uneducated need education. Plus it's GOD - are you really gonna argue?! :D " — Tracy

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off - but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God