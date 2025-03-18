Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Another Trump voter’s hath been detained by ICE.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. Play Stupid Games…

Trump voter Bradley Bartell voted for mass deportations, never thinking they’d come for his wife. But alas, his wife, Camila Muñoz, overstayed her visa, and now she’s in an ICE detention facility.

“I knew they were cracking down. I guess I didn’t know how it was going down,” he said.

Um geez, ya think? VERILY! Donold constantly promised the biggest deportation in history! Just admit you were fine with immigrants getting deported as long as it happened to other people. You just never thought it would affect YOU.

If thou fuckest around, thou shalt find out.

All this worrying about immigrants, and for what? There’s only one immigrant who NEEDS to be deported and his name is Felon Musk.

2. God Read The News Today, Oh Boy

Some in France are calling for the USA to return The Statue of Liberty, as America no longer deservers her or what she represents. Hilariously, this forced the White House to respond.

The new White House spokes-bot tried to make a joke about how the French would be speaking German if not for the Americans. Which is an odd thing to say for a fascist. Remember when President Musk gave those Nazi salutes?

The eggs situation in the USA is getting so dire, the Trump admin is begging countries all over the world to send eggs overnight on planes.

BUT LO, the world is pissed at the USA and for good reason. So they said no.

What kind of stupid prick threatens to invade your home and then asks you for eggs?

3. We’re Fighting Back And It’s Working

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back.

Here’s how we fight:

Keep people engaged & informed —with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 120,000 subscribers. That’s 47,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off.

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

🔥 Click Here to Join God’s Rebellion Today 🔥

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God

