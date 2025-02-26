Dear Humans,

Wyoming Republicans have banned so-called “compelled speech” regarding pronouns. No one, they proclaimed, should be forced to use someone’s preferred pronouns. And yet, when Senate Chairman Tim French was addressed as “Madam Chairman”, he was not pleased. Not one bit.

1. Madam Chairman Hoisted By Her Own Petard

Tim French, a proud supporter of laws ensuring no one must use preferred pronouns, immediately lost his mind when a constituent applied that same logic to him.

Britt Boril, a Wyoming resident and American hero, took the floor during a Senate debate and greeted him with a perfectly legal, completely inoffensive, “Madam Chairman.”

Mr. French (ahem, excuse me, Madam French) positively bristled. Boril, seeing the reaction, made sure to clarify:

“Well, I cannot be compelled to use your preferred pronouns, as you have all voted.”

It was a GLORIOUS moment of rebellion. And, lo, the moment was captured, uploaded, and devoured by millions, as people everywhere delighted in the sweet, sweet taste of instant karma.

The Wyoming legislature’s “What is a Woman?” Act is yet another attempt to legislate bigotry under the guise of “free speech.” It’s part of the larger right-wing effort to erase trans people while whining about how hard it is to respect basic human dignity.

Thou shalt not pass absurd laws banning pronouns unless thou art prepared to be called Madam Chairman for all eternity.

And now it’s time for The Rebellion Report!

2. The Rebellion Report

While Republicans trip over their own laws, here’s a roundup of people actually standing up to power:

📢 French Journalists Outclass U.S. Press Corps – When Trump banned the AP from a press conference, French journalists smuggled in a U.S. reporter and made sure she got to ask a question.

🤣 Trump and Macron, Ft. Knox Edition – Trump, in his infinite wisdom, wants to check if the gold at Fort Knox is “still there”—because apparently, it might have been stolen? Macron’s face says it all.

🔥 Civil Servants Walk Out on Musk’s DOGE Takeover – 21 courageous government employees resigned rather than help Elon Musk dismantle public services.

💰 Musk’s “Wall of Receipts” Quietly Disappears – After bragging about spending cuts at DOGE, Elon’s team deleted their biggest claims when it turned out they were based on fake numbers. It’s downright FRAUD.

NOTE: This is how God says ‘DOGE’ :

⚔️ Return of the Jedi – After fighting fascism in a galaxy far, far away, Luke Skywalker is now posting against real-life authoritarianism, and according to his posts, is ready to do some serious shit WAY outside his comfort zone.

The Force is strong with this one.

Know of more rebellions worth celebrating? Drop them in the comments.

3. God’s Final Word

The fight is not just against hypocrisy. It is against cruelty. Against those who wield power to silence, erase, and control.

Yet, there will always be those who stand up. Those who refuse to bow. Those who defy tyranny—whether with a well-placed pronoun, an unflinching question, or the unwavering belief that all people deserve dignity and truth.

The fools flail, but the Rebellion rises. The righteous stand firm, wielding not lightsabers, but truth. And lo, it is glorious.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God