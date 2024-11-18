Dearest Humans,

Thy President Biden has authorized the first use of U.S. long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia. These missiles can travel as far as 190 miles. This means they can finally, truly defend themselves.

U MAD?

Boy, these Republicans sure do love Russia don’t they?

And did he just act like he cares about the existence of the military industrial complex? Imagine being that staggeringly, astonishingly full of crap.

Enabling the Ukrainians to actually defend themselves is not ‘World War 3.’ 10,000 North Korean soldiers just came to the area. Now that’s a World War 3 type of escalation, wouldn’t you say?

And when I say they came to the area…I mean it. Did you know the North Korean soldiers are all addicted to porn now? Having grown up in a fascist dictatorship, they never had Internet till they got to Ukraine.

I never imagined World War 3 would involve so much furious masturbation. Maybe this is what Nemick from Andor was talking about when he said fascism breaks and leaks. It’s gotta be hard to focus on being good at war when all you can think about is jackin' it, jackin' it, jackety-jack. Makes you just wanna hold your position.

WORLD WAR 3: GLOBAL CRIMINAL NETWORK VS. YOU

Despite what they would have you believe, World War 3 has been going on for some time now. Russia is the aggressor. Invading Ukraine. Intentionally spreading disinformation and helping fascism rise all over the globe. Constant provocation at every level.

The battle is everywhere. On land. On sea. In the air. In outer space. On the Internet. In your minds. On your phone.

You’ve got the whole war, in your hands!

Whether you know it or not, you are already a soldier in this new kind of all-out war. And you have been for some time now.

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.” ―Victor Hugo

And that idea is?

The power of individuals using critical thinking to save the world.

The power of you. Pushing back…hard.

Never relent. Never give up.

I believe in you.

Love,

God

P.S. — Help God’s rebellious, blasphemous, leftist network continue growing. Become a paid supporter and let’s save this damn country: