World War 3: Global Criminals VS. You
You are the chosen one.
Dearest Humans,
Thy President Biden has authorized the first use of U.S. long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia. These missiles can travel as far as 190 miles. This means they can finally, truly defend themselves.
U MAD?
Boy, these Republicans sure do love Russia don’t they?
And did he just act like he cares about the existence of the military industrial complex? Imagine being that staggeringly, astonishingly full of crap.
Enabling the Ukrainians to actually defend themselves is not ‘World War 3.’ 10,000 North Korean soldiers just came to the area. Now that’s a World War 3 type of escalation, wouldn’t you say?
And when I say they came to the area…I mean it. Did you know the North Korean soldiers are all addicted to porn now? Having grown up in a fascist dictatorship, they never had Internet till they got to Ukraine.
I never imagined World War 3 would involve so much furious masturbation. Maybe this is what Nemick from Andor was talking about when he said fascism breaks and leaks. It’s gotta be hard to focus on being good at war when all you can think about is jackin' it, jackin' it, jackety-jack. Makes you just wanna hold your position.
WORLD WAR 3: GLOBAL CRIMINAL NETWORK VS. YOU
Despite what they would have you believe, World War 3 has been going on for some time now. Russia is the aggressor. Invading Ukraine. Intentionally spreading disinformation and helping fascism rise all over the globe. Constant provocation at every level.
The battle is everywhere. On land. On sea. In the air. In outer space. On the Internet. In your minds. On your phone.
You’ve got the whole war, in your hands!
Whether you know it or not, you are already a soldier in this new kind of all-out war. And you have been for some time now.
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”
―Victor Hugo
And that idea is?
The power of individuals using critical thinking to save the world.
The power of you. Pushing back…hard.
Never relent. Never give up.
I believe in you.
Love,
God
P.S. — Help God’s rebellious, blasphemous, leftist network continue growing. Become a paid supporter and let’s save this damn country:
As an old Vietnam veteran, I can tell all of you that we ALL lose in war. Even those of us that survived, on BOTH sides, ALL DIED A LITTLE IN THAT WAR! When a young person's innocence is shattered the first time, he or she takes a human life, they die inside a little. Wars are usually made up of a bunch of young men fighting another bunch of young men OVER OLD MEN'S PROBLEMS! I have always said that it should be these RICH OLDER MEN THAT SHOULD BE FIGHTING AND LETTING THE YOUNG ONES WATCH AND BET ON THE OUTCOME! Alas, I will NEVER get my wish but nor will I EVER SERVE A DICTATOR LIKE DONOLD DOGSHIT TRUMP! While in the army, as part of my assignment, I actually knew Omar Torrijos, then military dictator of Panama. He was trained by our people at the "School of The Americas", ran by the Eighth Special Forces, at Fort Gulick in the Canal Zone. He had taken over in 1968 and wasn't so bad even though he didn't like to do what he was told to do. I remember him ordering the building a lot of schools in areas that had never had them. He also had the children wear uniforms of white shirts for both girls and boys, blue pants for boys and blue skirts for girls. This was so those with money looked the same as those without anything. Then there was Manuel (Tony) Noriega. I knew him too. He was an LTC then and head of Panama's military FBI. I was assigned to be his drinking buddy. I, on orders, gave him at times, top-secret information. Some true and some false. We had others that followed where that information went. In all my life, I never again saw a more corrupt, godless and evil soul until I saw Trump enter politics. Noriega and Trump are the same exact brain type. We trained lots of them. The problem with Trump is that he has NEVER been nor could be trained. His and Musk's egos are all they think they need. Untrained dogs are ALWAYS the most dangerous.
He’s a coke sniffing loser like Gaetz.