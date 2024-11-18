Letters from God

Letters from God

Nov 18, 2024

As an old Vietnam veteran, I can tell all of you that we ALL lose in war. Even those of us that survived, on BOTH sides, ALL DIED A LITTLE IN THAT WAR! When a young person's innocence is shattered the first time, he or she takes a human life, they die inside a little. Wars are usually made up of a bunch of young men fighting another bunch of young men OVER OLD MEN'S PROBLEMS! I have always said that it should be these RICH OLDER MEN THAT SHOULD BE FIGHTING AND LETTING THE YOUNG ONES WATCH AND BET ON THE OUTCOME! Alas, I will NEVER get my wish but nor will I EVER SERVE A DICTATOR LIKE DONOLD DOGSHIT TRUMP! While in the army, as part of my assignment, I actually knew Omar Torrijos, then military dictator of Panama. He was trained by our people at the "School of The Americas", ran by the Eighth Special Forces, at Fort Gulick in the Canal Zone. He had taken over in 1968 and wasn't so bad even though he didn't like to do what he was told to do. I remember him ordering the building a lot of schools in areas that had never had them. He also had the children wear uniforms of white shirts for both girls and boys, blue pants for boys and blue skirts for girls. This was so those with money looked the same as those without anything. Then there was Manuel (Tony) Noriega. I knew him too. He was an LTC then and head of Panama's military FBI. I was assigned to be his drinking buddy. I, on orders, gave him at times, top-secret information. Some true and some false. We had others that followed where that information went. In all my life, I never again saw a more corrupt, godless and evil soul until I saw Trump enter politics. Noriega and Trump are the same exact brain type. We trained lots of them. The problem with Trump is that he has NEVER been nor could be trained. His and Musk's egos are all they think they need. Untrained dogs are ALWAYS the most dangerous.

Nov 18, 2024

He’s a coke sniffing loser like Gaetz.

