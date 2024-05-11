Letters from God

Letters from God

10 Comments

User's avatar
Jagged Jeanne's avatar
Jagged Jeanne
May 11, 2024

A bear any day of the week. No one blames an unprovoked bear attack on the victim. They blame the bear. When a man assaults a woman, it’s the woman’s fault.

Reply
Share
Kathlyn's avatar
Kathlyn
May 11, 2024

Bears are far more predictable than men. Of course I’d rather meet a bear!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture