Women, Which Would You Rather Encounter In A Forest, A Man Or A Bear?
Many men are quite upset.
God and Jesus discuss a debate which has dominated social media over the last couple of weeks. What do you think?
A bear any day of the week. No one blames an unprovoked bear attack on the victim. They blame the bear. When a man assaults a woman, it’s the woman’s fault.
Bears are far more predictable than men. Of course I’d rather meet a bear!