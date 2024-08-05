Letters from God

Letters from God

61 Comments

User's avatar
Kiwiwriter47's avatar
Kiwiwriter47
Aug 5, 2024

Not to mention that like Kamala's husband, you're a good Jewish boy, kept kosher, the Last Supper was a Passover Seder, and you work in your Father's business...

Reply
Share
Tama2U's avatar
Tama2U
Aug 5, 2024

You might be just a tad overqualified JC? But you would certainly drive the christofascist cult to incoherent incongruous distraction. And if anyone can make the orange Felon howl ‘No Fair’ it would be the Harris JC ticket!!

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture