Dearest Humans,

During the last four years, several mainstream media outlets worked overtime to make sure that Donald Trump would be re-elected. Now that they’ve achieved their vile aim, they toil ceaselessly to keep Democrats confused and divided. This, of course, is at the behest of their billionaire owners!

Take, forsooth, the website ‘Politico.’ They are staggeringly full of dung. They pretend to be a balanced news publication, but a simple Google search into their owner’s political affiliation yielded this result from Rolling Stone within 5 seconds.

Indeed, Politico’s owner has a long history of infusing right-wing talking points into their publication.

What a shocker! I wonder if the owner’s influence had anything to do with this latest idiotic opinion column…

Here’s a snippet:

“Leaving X because you don’t like Elon is the kind of purity politics that landed Democrats in this mess to begin with.” But at the same time, said the source, “the echo chamber produced a party more conscious of pronoun dogma than the travails of the working class they purport to represent.”

Verily, God does not know where to even begin with this stupid fucking bullshit.

Free market capitalism means that consumers get to decide which product they use.

Bluesky does not suppress outbound links. X and Meta absolutely do suppress links and have for 8 years now. This suppresses news and accurate information in favor of disinformation and ‘vibes.’

‘Purity politics’ is not why Democrats lost the election. They lost the election by once again trying to win over mythical Republican unicorns who will vote against the Republican candidate, which never fucking happens. Hanging out with the Cheney family and pretending to be a Republican only turns off and confuses people who might actually vote Democratic.

No one in the year of Me 2024 should need to be exposed to vile, racist, sexist, bigotry and bullying for the ‘cause.’

No one is required to hang out with Nazis in the hopes of changing their minds. Exactly zero white supremacists will ever be convinced to change their minds because of thy shitposts on X.

Elon Musk controls the algorithm and he is very vocally a Trump supporter. He hasn’t left his side since election day and calls himself ‘First Buddy.’ If you stay on his website you are merely his plaything.

The best reason to leave X is because it drives these evil fucks absolutely insane. Depriving them of ‘owning the libs’ is like taking away their oxygen. Without leftists to troll, they are left alone with each other. What could be worse than that?

Hey Politico, go fuck thyself. God is on to thy treachery!

For my part, I’m quite happy posting my silly thoughts on Bluesky. God is already the #38 ranked account on the whole damn site.

You can follow Me here.

See? I just passed Rick Wilson. LOL.

Blue skies

Smiling at me

Nothing but blue skies

Do I see

ANYWAY, A THANKSGIVING GIFT FOR YOU:

If you’ve made it this far, you deserve a little something extra:

20% OFF FOR 1 YEAR

Through Monday, become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount.

Just click here to claim God’s Thanksgiving Special and support God’s RADICAL LEFTIST network.

Independent media is all you have left—support it while you still can.

20% OFF FOR 1 YEAR

Love,

God