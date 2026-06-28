Letters from God

Letters from God

54 Comments

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Gibby75's avatar
Gibby75
9h

@god can you make a clip of Mike Johnson saying this on a never ending loop “I run the protection program. I’ll take care of you OK?”

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Richard's avatar
Richard
9h

Amen! All of them need to have their lips superglued shut because they do not know how to: STFU!

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