Dear Humans,

Holy shit! The Visibility Brigade’s overpass action in Cleveland, Ohio yesterday went hard as HELL.

But who is it about? God investigates.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

And if this newsletter makes you laugh, join today as a paid subscriber and help keep the #1 Humor publication on Substack independent, growing, and fighting back hard.

1. There Are Just So Many Stupid Assholes

“Someday a mortician gets to superglue his lips shut.”

Now who could they possibly be talking about?

Is it JD Vance? He’s currently trying to relitigate Watergate while they build an actual water-gate at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool.

Is it Tommy Tuberville? The only thing that can shut him up are stairs.

Is it about Stephen Miller? It’s about him, right?

Is it Elon Musk? This man spreads far-right fascist lies across the globe everyday. He sieg heiled at the inauguration. He incites race riots via X. He doesn’t care how many people he gets killed.

Is it Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick? Why does he hate the Constitution? Has he ever read the first part? It’s very clearly against state religion.

Is it Mike Johnson? Remember that time he said Trump was a FBI informant against Epstein? Now he’s terrified of losing the midterms.

“I run the protection program. We’ll take care of you.” - Mike Johnson

Did he just admit to running the Guardian of Pedophiles (GOP) protection program?

Oh My Me! He admit it!

Is it Joe Rogan? Bill Maher? Greg Gutfeld? Dr. Phil? Dr. Oz?

Whose mouth will be superglued shut by a mortician someday?

Who can it be now??

Netanyahu? Donald Trump?

It’s…it’s Donald Trump, isn’t it?

Duh. Right…no, of course. I should have known right away.

FORSOOTH, there are just SO many loud-mouthed, mediocre, vile men who need to shut the fuck up and go away forever!

And when Trump is gone, all these amoral monsters will still exist.

And we will be right here to mercilessly mock the Epstein class and Trump’s klansmen until their power is broken forever.

I believe we will win in the end.

I have to believe.

And if you’re still here with God now, you believe too.

Because they cannot win.

2. Join the Rebellion

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But staying independent doesn’t happen by magic. Believe Me, I checked. The angels are terrible with invoices.

Paid subscribers are the reason we can keep writing morning letters, producing live shows, making videos, building cartoons, running the private Discord, taking karaoke requests, and telling the truth while the billionaire media machine kisses Trump’s ring.

This isn’t just a newsletter.

It’s a protest.

It’s a community.

It’s a loud, funny, pro-democracy middle finger to the fascist weirdos trying to ruin everything good.

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

Join today as a paid subscriber and help keep the #1 Humor publication on Substack independent, growing, and fighting like hell.

We’ve built something real.

Now let’s make it impossible to ignore.

Love,

God