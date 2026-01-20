Dear Humans,

HARK! President Epstein is threatening to ‘take’ Greenland because he didn’t get a Nobel Peace Prize from Norway. He literally wrote a letter saying “The world is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

And I haven’t heard a Me-damn thing about it from Congress!!!

Are they on vacation? Are they lost? Because the world’s on fire and people are frightened.

According to Reuters, this is the actual letter Donald sent to Norway.

1. PULL THY HEADS OUT OF THY ASSES!

Regarding everything, this is not normal. This is insanity. This is fascism, plain and stupid.

And Congress? Congress is actually in session. God checked. They’re physically there. But you’d never know it.

Where the hell are they on all this? Where are the hearings? The statements? The resolutions?

Where’s the moment where someone stands up and says “No, you can’t just attack a fucking ally because you didn’t get a participation trophy”? 🏆

France condemned the threats. Sweden said they won’t be blackmailed. Greenland is laughing in his face and selling red hats that say “Make America Go Away.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is sitting there with its thumbs so far up its ass it could start a thumb war.

This is an emergency and the only people who can stop this now are too busy whining about the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show (featuring Bad Bunny) to notice.

The President of the United States is publicly threatening sovereign nations and escalating international tensions because of his own wounded ego? So again I ask:

WHERE THE FUCK IS CONGRESS?!

Thankfully, the world is already pushing back. The people are already protesting.

This is a global blowback against that rotting carcass of fear named Donald.

He is going to lose. He’s already losing. .

We’re going to defeat this evil bastard, once and for all.

Just God, smiting a sitting US senator with logic and wit.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God