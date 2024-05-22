“God is a comedian playing to an audience too afraid to laugh.” — Voltaire

Hi there!

I’m God, and I’m a creator and comedian. I’ve been posting online since 2011, when I started my Facebook page. This page would go on to gain millions of followers over the years. I became known for my funny responses to haters, but also for my kind responses to people in pain.

With my community of heathens behind me, in 2014 I put up several billboards all across the USA. Most notably, I’m still proud of the time that I trolled the everloving shit out of the Westboro Baptist Church.

I went on to have more fun with billboards, and in 2018 when Michelle Bachman said she was looking for a “sign from God,” I knew what I had to do.

She never ran for office again.

Why do I do what I do? Well, I’m quite concerned about how religion and fascism are being used to take over democracies and dominate the world. Church and state should not mix. Presidential candidates should not be selling Bibles. Fascist Christian Nationalism, Project 2025 and a real-life ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ society should not be a thing that anyone aspires to. Everything is upside down and backwards and evil people exploiting religion has been a big part of it for a long, long time.

On April 1st, 2019, I started the God Pod, co-hosted by myself and Jesus. We recently celebrated our 5 year anniversary. Over the years, we have interviewed lots of fascinating people who are now on Substack, such as Mary L Trump, John Pavlovitz, Hemant Mehta, and so many others.

At the same time, I’ve personally have faced many dystopian challenges from being on social media. Between bugs, AI, and speech suppression, social media companies have been making God more and more insane. Not only can they arbitrarily punish you at any time, they also go out of their way to stifle your creativity.

Now, just in time for the 2024 election, God has started an independent newsletter. You’ll receive every God Pod story via email – not just the headline, but the entire story - for free. You’ll also receive our weekly podcast, both in audio and video form, starring God and Jesus.

But wait! There’s more.

Introducing:

God’s Divine Package

How are you going to make it through this life without some laughter? You need full release. You need God’s Divine Package.

By upgrading your free subscription to God’s Divine Package, you’ll get subscriber-only content, like the Sunday update, a longer piece written by God on his day off, reflecting on events and finding the fun.

You’ll also get live events including online Q and As with me, the LORD THY GOD, plus access to the entire God Pod archives.

Best of all, you’ll become a member of the God Pod community, enabling you to comment on my posts and interact with other community members in a troll-free environment.

How much does God’s Divine Package cost? $6 a month, or only $5 a month if you buy a yearly subscription. That’s way cheaper than weed, alcohol, or Lego. Plus, you know damn well I’m going to perform like a champ for you.

You can compare free and paid subscriptions here:

Whatever subscription you choose, welcome! Together we will smite the forces of evil and send them back to hell, where they belong.

Love,

God

P.S. Okay, since you made it all the way to the end, here’s a picture of me looking cute.

And if you have friends who might enjoy The God Pod, please spread the word. Thanks, human!

