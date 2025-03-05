Dear Humans,

THE LORD’S STATE OF THE UNION: Because the president is a psychopath, because the vice president hath the spine of a jellyfish, because the people of this nation are terrorized, the state of the union is strong…ly fucked up.

1. Al Green Shows The Way

Lo, the air was thick with lies, the ground shook with deranged threats, and the halls of power reeked of cowardice. But only one man in that chamber understood the moment and had the courage to stand up to the bully, right to his bloated orange face.

And that man was Al Green. Al Green shouted the truth, he stood against the madness, and he got kicked out for it. He is also unrepentant for this righteous trouble, which I fully support.

God bless Representative Al Green. This is the kind of fire and leadership that people are looking for. PUT HIM IN CHARGE!

2. Little Roadrunner Signs Are Not The Way

On the other end of the protest spectrum, we have Little Roadrunner Signs. What the hell were those sad little signs supposed to accomplish?

"MUSK STEALS." "PROTECT VETERANS." "SAVE MEDICAID." Ooooo, so scary. They might as well have held up “PLEASE DON’T HURT US, SIR” for all the good it did.

The fascists stood and roared, grinning ear to ear like morons, while Democrats meekly raised their tiny placards.

God proclaims this tactic to be WEAK SAUCE.

That said, maybe the signs could have worked if they had better phrases. Here are some other phrases they should have used instead:

“Go to Mars and stay there.”

“Deport Elon Musk.”

“Billionaires shouldn’t exist.”

“Fuck you, Donald!”

“Burn in hell, fascist.”

Ya know, that sort of thing. HARSHER. Keep it going in the comments.

3. God’s Final Word

FOR THE RECORD, despite what he says, Donold was NOT saved by God to make America great again. Also, I categorically reject Donold’s request for Me to “bless America.” I will not be doing that until he is long gone.

Fuck you, Donold!

4. We’re Fighting Back—And It’s Working

How many good people have been fired? How many voices silenced? How many innocent people deported?

About a third of Project 2025 has already been implemented. They’re getting away with it.

You know what’s coming. You’ve seen what they do with power. But you don’t have to sit back and watch.

Here’s how we fight:

Expose corruption that corporate media won’t touch.

Keep people engaged & informed —with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 118,000 subscribers. That’s 45,000 new people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off.

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

🔥 Click Here to Join God's Rebellion Today 🔥

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God

PS – Wanna send someone a gift subscription? Give the gift of truth and satire. You can do that here:

