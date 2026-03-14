Dear Humans,

Donald Trump called a deadly war a “little excursion” and started ranting about people’s “genetics” on Fox. Meanwhile Scott Bessent returns from a call with Trump looking visibly shaken.



Let’s laugh at their pain together!

WATCH:

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We just launched our YouTube channel a few days ago, and we already have over 4,600 subscribers!

Brian Tyler Cohen even gave us a shout-out and we gained another 1000 wonderful people!

I’m touched! 🥹 Bless you, Brian!

Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel:

youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God

PS - I’ve got an End Of The World Special Offer running right now…so you know it’s FRIGGING HUGE! If you want to help me fight back against these fascist dipshits, join our team today!