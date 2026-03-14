Letters from God

Letters from God

14 Comments

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Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
7h

Frankly, it wouldn't be so terrible if some of them died on the outside too.

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4 replies
Alexander Crouton-Skitch's avatar
Alexander Crouton-Skitch
6h

I'm surprised he didn't say the "little excursion" was just like a Carnival Cruise.

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