Letters from God

Letters from God

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Lauran McDaib's avatar
Lauran McDaib
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Listen here God! You may be omnipotent and strangely universal but I've got something to say to you... I'm the same age as tRump and have trouble sitting and standing up many times a day. You may think that's humorous, but wait until you're our age. The good part of this story is that I'm not the Prezdent of the USA or any other county and think it's pretty cool to sit back and meditate...

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