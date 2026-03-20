Dear Humans,

Lo, Donold Trump held an embarrassing press conference today in front of the Navy football team and used the occasion to brag that the war is going great, praise Brendan Carr for attacking the media like this is North Korea, and boast that he has “much more power” in his second term.

But the funny part was when this so-called strongman struggled to sit down in a chair.

Let’s laugh at Derp Fuhrer together!

WATCH:

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Love,

God

PS - I’ve got an End Of The World Special Offer running right now…so you know it’s FRIGGING HUGE! If you want to help me fight back against these fascist dipshits, join our team today!