Letters from God

Letters from God

65 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Oct 11, 2024

You would think that if we had that kind of power, one of those hurricanes here lately would have hit Mar-A-Lago

Reply
Share
4 replies
mostly wibbly's avatar
mostly wibbly
Oct 11, 2024

Schrödinger's God :

Both controlling the weather and not controlling the weather at the same time

Unless the Democrats have the same power of God? Does that make the Dems gods?! 🤔

Reply
Share
6 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture