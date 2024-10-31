GETTY IMAGES / GOD AND JESUS LAUGHING AT HIM

Dear Humans,

Happy Halloween! Your least favorite Human is celebrating the occasion by getting into a second costume in as many weeks, once again pretending to be a minimum wage worker.

And this stunt went worse than the last one.

Attempting to seize on Joe Biden sorta kinda calling Trump supporters “garbage” — after Biden was trying to respond to Trump’s own supporters calling Puerto Ricans garbage (OMG is this Election over yet??) — Donold and his team decided they should slap a Trump sign on a garbage truck and have the former President drive around in it.

But the stunt fell off the proverbial rails quite fast. First of all, the guy’s hips gave out when he merely tried to open the garbage truck door:

SMITE!

Hilariously, Sean Hannity’s show kept playing the clip over and over again, seemingly unaware that they were highlighting that Trump is not capable of walking anymore:

Violently Orange

But seriously humans, what the hell is going on with his spray tan? Did he want to look like a 🎃 for Halloween? Did he not realize his safety vest was going to accentuate his orange face?

This photo should’ve had a explicit content warning on it:

Trump Calls Kamala Supporters Garbage, Enemies, Etc

Let’s not FREAKING FORGET that Trump has made absolutely terrible comments about those who do not support him.

He’s called them garbage (see below).

He’s called them “the enemy within.”

He’s threatened to lock them up.

I’m not happy that Biden made a flub in his remarks, especially because it gives Trump an opportunity to pull stunts like the above, but we can’t forget that Trump is saying way, way worse all the time.

Humans, you need to make sure Trump loses in a week because these two photos will age HORRIBLY if he does:

HERE IT IS! THY MOMENT OF FORESHADOW!

MAKE IT HAPPEN, AMERICANS!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM JESUSPOOL AND GODVERINE!

