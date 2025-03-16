Dear Humans,

Republican representative Chuck Edwards held a town hall, thinking he could lie to his constituents without consequences. Then a heroic veteran stood up and wrecked him. SMITE!

1. The Confrontation

BEHOLD! The crowd booed MAGA stooge Chuck Edwards nonstop as he tried—and failed—to justify federal job cuts.

But the biggest moment happened when a veteran stood up, exercised his free speech to call him out to his face, and got kicked out for telling the truth.

👉 Watch it happen here:

If you want to watch more of this corporate cretin getting booed to hell and gone, here is the longest video God could find, from the local news there in Asheville, North Carolina:

Instead of answering for his actions, Edwards had him escorted out like a coward. Because that’s what MAGA does: silence the people they hurt.

The U.S. Army veteran, who is named Jay Carey, told a local newspaper:

“I think it was the only way to really get his attention, and it was the energy that I want to see from everyone — to stand up and to speak back to the representatives that aren’t serving us, as is their duty.”

Bless this hero of the rebellion for showing people how to fight back. This is the kind of energy we all need to emulate.

2. Meme Break

Verily, it’s been a long week. We deserve a little treat. Here are a few memes and pictures God hath seen recently.

3. We’re Fighting Back—And It’s Working

A veteran stood up and got thrown out. That’s where we are now.

They’re silencing the very people they’re hurting—veterans, workers, everyday Americans. And they’re getting away with it.

But you don’t have to sit back and watch.

Here’s how we fight:

Creating a 22-minute animated cartoon pilot with a comedy legend from The Onion. (It’s going great!)

Keep people engaged & informed —with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 120,000 subscribers. That’s 47,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off.

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

🔥 Click Here to Join God’s Rebellion Today 🔥

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God

