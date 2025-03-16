Letters from God

Mar 16, 2025

When I watched that man, who has served this country speak his mind, I got goosebumps. Watching other Americans toss him out was heartbreaking. I don't care what uniform you wear, keep your hands off our veterans you dirty bastards.

Mar 16, 2025

GOOD ON HIM. The way veterans are being treated now is abhorrent. Being a veteran myself, I have Thoughts about the current regime, beginning with the VA. On Friday I went to check on the status of my VA disability increase claim on the VA website and it's not there. like gone, like I never filed it. Now, this might be a glitch in the VA's website or database, but given /waves hands/ EVERYTHING I can't help but be suspicious.....

