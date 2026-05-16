Dear Humans,

Lo, Trump’s wig blew open in front of reporters in China.

BALD PRICK SMITE!

1. Trump’s Wig BLOWS OFF

Trump’s scalp was fully exposed by a gust of wind, and his face said everything.

He knew. BWAHAHA! 🤣

Watch God and Jesus investigate the American Bald Eagle incident here:

2. God Smote A MAGA Troll

Meanwhile on Threads, a MAGA genius announced that he voted for Donald Trump and doesn’t regret it “even a little bit,” because America is better than every other country on the planet.

WTF?

Your country is run by a sundowning criminal who screams “treason” at reporters because they ask very basic questions.

3. Your Reviews Are In

Paid subscriber Barb wrote:

“I really enjoy your letters, informative, funny, and very effective. Your excellent satire helps me stay sane in these terrible times we are living in. Reminds me of Mel Brooks’ statement that ridicule is the best way to fight back. You’re doing a great job!”

Bless you, Barb!

That’s exactly the mission! We inform people, make them laugh, and help them stay sane whilst mocking fascist weirdos.

4. A Message From God

Mel Brooks understood something the tyrants never do: ridicule is a weapon.

They want us fearful, docile, and silent.

They want everyone sucking up to them instead of seeing them for the evil freaks high on ketamine they are.

That is why we mock them.

Trump may have Fox, CBS, CNN, oligarchs, every social media platform, and every fascist billionaire prick with a checkbook. We have jokes, videos, screenshots, interviews, animation, and brave people like you.

Only a tiny percentage of readers support this work financially. If a few more step up today, we can keep expanding the team, making better videos, and getting this work in front of more people.

If you’ve been reading for a while and meaning to support this work, now’s the time. If that sounds good, press the blue button below:

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Paid subscribers keep this whole ridiculous machine alive and help us grow bigger every month.

And we’re just getting started.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God