Lo, South Park just aired its most savage takedown of Trump yet and the White House is losing its mind.

1. South Park Smites Trump

In the season premiere, Trump is shown naked, broke, bedbound with Satan, mocked for his “teeny tiny” penis, and sued for billions. They even forced Jesus to be in schools. It was hilarious and glorious. It was hilaglorious.

And now? The White House just called it a “desperate attempt” by “fourth-rate” creators. While there has been no all-caps Lies Social rant from Trump, we all know he’s fuming.

"This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital. "President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."

2. God Bless South Park!

That is how you stand up for a fascist clown, By mocking him ruthlessly.

